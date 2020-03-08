WINDY WEATHER STICKS AROUND

Welcome back to Daylight Savings Time, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone remembered to turn their clocks ahead 1 hour. Today we saw more clouds than sunshine so having that extra hour of sunlight truly made all the difference! Today’s sunset was in the 7:00pm hour instead of 6pm and it was marvelous!
While getting an extra hour of sunlight was great, the big story here in South Florida continues to be the windy weather. Behind Friday’s front, winds across South Florida quickly veered off the water while wind speeds quickly increased. And it looks like this brisk East wind is here to stay for at least another day or two! But why is it so windy? We can thank a strong high pressure system to the north of Florida for this tight pressure gradient causing the gusty winds all weekend.
And unfortunately it looks like these strong winds are here to stick around for a bit!…especially on Monday where another windy day is in store for us. And while it will continue to be breezy through at least the middle of the work week….as the high pressure system moves farther offshore, the winds will slowly begin to let up a bit. But until then we can expect sustained winds to reach between 20mph and 25mph on Monday…with stronger gusts possible!
Lighter winds return to the forecast for the second half of the work week. Lighter wind speeds, together with fewer clouds, will allow our afternoon high temperatures to warm right back into the 80s. How warm are we talking? Well by the time Friday arrives, many spots in South Florida will easily reach the mid 80s once again! And while a few brief quick-moving isolated showers are possible through the first half of the week, rain chances will be at a minimum through the second half of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. Now that’s something to look forward to!
Have a great week!
Erika Delgado
Meteorologist
WSVN Channel 7 News
