Happy Tuesday, December 23, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has finished their last minute holiday shopping and party preps! The weather certainly hasn’t gotten in the way. It has been so beautiful across South Florida as a series of weak fronts continue to push through the area unnoticed, each time bringing nice and quiet weather. And even though temperatures this morning were warmer in the mid 70s because of the strong breeze, conditions didn’t feel too terrible. It actually felt quite nice out there!

Today will once again feature windy conditions. With a front to our south and an area of high pressure to the north, the pressure gradient across the area will remain tight. This will keep windy to gusty conditions across South Florida once again today. Winds will remain sustained between 10-25mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 30mph. Because of this, hazardous marine conditions will remain in place. A High Surf Advisory is now in place for Coastal Broward through the morning. The difference from yesterday is that South Florida will see a few more quick-moving showers across the area and afternoon high temperatures will struggle a bit more to warm. Many areas may remain in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, South Florida won’t be seeing a major cooldown or drastic change from one day to another BUT we will see a reinforcing shot of ‘nice weather’. Drier air will move in, which will help keep rain chances on the lower end. Christmas Eve across South Florida is looking picture perfect with a comfortable breeze in place. Christmas Day is looking comfortably warm but a spotty shower will be possible, especially along coastal areas. After the holiday, South Florida will see another reinforcing shot of ‘nice weather’, which will bring cool mornings and nice afternoons through much of the second half of the work week AND the upcoming weekend.

Have a great holiday!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

