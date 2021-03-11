WINDY WEATHER & ISOLATED SHOWERS

Happy Thursday, South Florida!
Breezy conditions and mild temperatures have been the main weather story for the last few days. It sure has been a nuisance for allergy sufferers. And unfortunately not much has changed as South Florida once again started off the morning on the breezy side,…and with a few showers across our mainland locations.
Good Thursday Morning! South Florida is waking up to a breezy ENE wind that is helping bring in a few showers from time to time. Tune in to @wsvn at 5am for your forecast! pic.twitter.com/soDuLWOENE
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 11, 2021
So why has it been so windy? A strong high pressure system over the Atlantic is to blame for the windy to gusty conditions since early this week. And unfortunately with the high pressure system still just offshore and without moving much, the pressure gradient across South Florida will remain tight, which will continue to bring windy weather across our area through the end of the week. This will continue to have an impact on our beach and boating conditions.
Windy weather across South Florida impacting our beach and boating conditions. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY remains in place for #Miami-Dade & #Broward local waters. RIP CURRENT RISK remains high along our East Coast beaches. #FLL @wsvn pic.twitter.com/r2k8DB2mtv
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 11, 2021
Today we will experience breezy to gusty East winds once again. At some point into the afternoon, winds might even gust as high as 30mph. And with a strong onshore flow, those blustery East winds will be tapping into moisture from the Atlantic, which will bring passing clouds and a few showers our way from time to time. Our afternoon temperatures will once again remain in the upper 70s, which will leave South Florida near average.
Quick-moving isolated showers moving West across South Florida. Gusty winds & mild temperatures expected later this afternoon. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/57UAzHZBDi
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 11, 2021
The rest of the week promises breezy conditions and a gradual warming trend. And while an isolated shower or 2 can’t be ruled out on Friday, South Florida will begin to notice slightly drier conditions. One difference we will most definitely notice is that our afternoon high temperatures will once again reach 80° on Friday. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will continue to warm well into the 80s and even though we can still expect breezy conditions at times, wind speeds will begin to subside a bit so they won’t be AS strong as they have been this week. And if you like more sunshine in the forecast, then you’ll love the upcoming weekend because that is exactly what South Florida can expect to see.
Warming trend continues through the upcoming weekend. And speaking of weekend…it looks drier, brighter and not as breezy. pic.twitter.com/k2JST3dUFM
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 11, 2021
