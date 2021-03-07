WINDY WEATHER ACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone’s weekend started off nicely despite the flooding rain we experienced during the second half of the day on Saturday. All of the rain triggered a few flood advisory‘s across portions of Miami Dade and Broward County but luckily the first half of the day was quiet. The good news is the disturbance and it’s associated front have now cleared South Florida and very pleasant conditions have returned to South Florida this morning,…along with a brisk breeze!
Much nicer conditions now that most of the clouds have cleared South Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/n4gPqKf93q
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 7, 2021
So why is South Florida experiencing such strong winds today? Behind yesterday’s front, a strong high pressure system has regained control of the weather pattern. This has tightened our pressure gradient and caused breezy to windy conditions. This same high pressure system is forecast to expand into the Western Atlantic, which will keep the pressure gradient tight. This will help keep wind speeds on the strong side through much of the upcoming work week.
On Monday winds will shift out of the NE and remain strong as a strong high pressure system expands into the Atlantic. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/aNV02glzC5
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 7, 2021
Today we started off mostly cloudy but the rest of the day promises to be a nice one. South Florida will continue to dry out now that drier air has moved in. This will help skies clear this afternoon and we will notice an increase in wind speeds out of the North. This will mark the beginning of what is a breezy to windy weather pattern for South Florida through the next week or so.
If the breeze doesn't bother you, expect perfect weather for any outdoor plans in South Florida today. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/03eMCnzcVK
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 7, 2021
And since we’re on the topic of wind speeds, let’s talk about the extended outlook. A breezy to windy weather pattern is expected through the next five days or so and that will be the big story across South Florida. Not only will our wind speeds be sustained up to 25 mph but wind gusts will be reaching up to 30 to 35 mph. And that should linger through at least the end of next week. And as we are all too familiar with here in South Florida, windy to breezy days means deteriorating marine conditions for our local waters. That means South Florida will be dealing with beach and boating hazards through much of the next 6 to 7 days. Temperatures however will be on the comfortable side through much of next week with temperatures only beginning to warm into the lower 80s by the end of the week. The good news is, rain won’t be an issue for us. The bad news is, the wind will be enough of an issue to deal with.
South Florida will see a stretch of pleasant temperatures and windy days. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ylJuutiMWa
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 7, 2021
