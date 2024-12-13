Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week. South Florida experienced another cool down this week as a front quickly moved through the area on Wednesday evening bringing a chill in the air Thursday morning. But behind the front, the wind direction across South Florida immediately shifted off the water, which brought back milder air across the region. And it was evident that the cold air had been cut off earlier this morning as the 50s were now a thing of the past and most of South Florida woke up in the upper 60s to low 70s!

An area of high pressure will still remain nearby today but its exact placement will keep our winds out of the Northeast. And with South Florida stuck between that High and the old front, the northeast wind will remain on the strong side. Another windy day is in store for South Florida with wind gusts up to 30 to 35 mph possible. At times, South Florida may see more clouds than we would like but at times we may also see some sunshine. High temperatures will still remain a degree or two below average and will still remain comfortable in the mid upper 70s. Other than a sprinkle, rain chances should remain on the lower end.

Looking ahead into the weekend, South Florida will continue to gradually warm. But even with a warming trend across the region, temperatures should still remain relatively comfortable in the upper 70s to near 80° by Sunday. And while windy conditions will still stick around across South Florida, we may see a bit more in the way of sunshine than what we have seen recently. Unfortunately the breezy conditions continue into the start of next week. It’s not until later in the week where our wind pattern begins to die down. But let’s go back to the weekend. Unlike this week, South Florida will not remain completely dry. Moisture associated with a nearby disturbance could make its way across South Florida this weekend, bringing back scattered showers across the region beginning Saturday. And even though it doesn’t look like it will be a washout, the gusty showers may be a nuisance for those trying to enjoy their weekend.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.