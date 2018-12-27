Windy & Warm

Strong onshore winds continue and that means beach and boating advisories will remain in effect since high pressure of the mid-Atlantic states is keep the winds breezy to windy at times. This area of high pressure will act a road block the keep the powerful front impacting the Central potion of the United States away. As the front pushes East, high pressure will slide into the Western Atlantic Ocean and that should help the wind relax over the weekend.

The last weekend of the year will be mostly dry and unseasonably warm. Lows will range in the low 70’s and highs in the low 80’s.

A stronger cold front arrives late next week. Impacts are too soon to tell what we can expect out of it. Stay tuned!

Look for improving conditions on the waters heading into the weekend. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/dOUzZd8zTN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 27, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7