Changes are on the way as a late-season cold front is incoming, set to track across South Florida across daybreak Monday.

Ahead of that front, it will remain warm and windy with even higher temperatures ahead this Sunday.

Forecast highs are in the mid 80s for most of South Florida with feels-like temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. That will be paired with a mix of sun and clouds, spotty showers and wind gusts up to around 35 mph.

Clouds then increase overnight with the continuation of the occasional, spotty shower chance. It’s not until right around sunrise Monday when the cold front arrives with a broken line of showers and thunderstorms ahead of it. This line could contain embedded downpours and gusty winds but will not last long.

Behind the front will be clearing clouds, with skies going from mostly cloudy early to mostly sunny late. High temperatures will be milder and below average in the mid to upper 70s for Saint Patrick’s Day.

A northerly wind that will turn lighter will also set the stage for cooler nights for the rest of this week with lows hovering in the upper 50s to around 60F through Friday morning.

Tuesday morning will be the coolest with widespread lows in the mid to upper 50s!

A second, reinforcing front will also arrive Thursday night, helping to lock in this morning chill. It will also help to reduce highs once again by next weekend following a brief surge on Thursday.