High pressure centered off to the Northeast in the Western Atlantic will continue to dominate the weather pattern across South Florida for today and Monday. However, with high pressure and a developing low pressure area in the Caribbean Sea, winds will stay strong and be windy to gusty through a good portion of the week.

Overall look for only a quick-moving shower on the breeze today and Monday, but as we head towards the middle of the week, our weather will depend on the evolution of the low pressure area in the Caribbean Sea as it pushes Northward. NHC giving it a high chance to form during the next 48 hours.

The forecast remains highly uncertain at this time because it has not formed. Hopefully Hurricane Hunter data from a mission set for this afternoon will give a better idea. Right now, model guidance is suggesting that it will head towards the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico towards Wednesday into Thursday.

As more information gets ingested into the models, NHC could be issuing Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings for Jamaica, portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and Cuba later today or tonight. There is the possibility that a portions of South Florida/West Coast locations could be included.

Regardless of development, this area will bring an increased chance of showers and storms beginning on Tuesday (Election Day) and lasting through potentially Thursday. This would mean heavy downpours could be possible.

Rest of the Tropics

Disturbance located a few hundred miles East of the Bahamas remains disorganized. It has a low chance to form and will likely get absorbed by the low located in the SW Caribbean.

Subtropical Storm Patty is near Sao Miguel Island. Tropical Storm Warnings still in effect for the Azores. On the forecast track, the center of Patty is expected to move near the Southeastern Azores today. This system is only a problem for Europe.

