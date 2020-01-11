WINDY TO WARM IN SOUTH FLORIDA

After cloudy and windy conditions the last few days, the Sun finally broke through the clouds today and allowed for a pretty decent afternoon in South Florida. This even allowed afternoon high temperatures to reach the mid 80s across some spots.
High pressure continues to be the dominant weather feature across our region and will continue to keep control of the weather pattern next few days. This will help protect us from any storm system coming through. An onshore flow remains in the forecast through the forecast period. And while the latter part of the weekend looks to remain on the breezy side, winds speeds won’t be nearly as strong as they have been the last few days.
Speaking of the latter part of the weekend: temperatures will be warm & skies will once again clear throughout the day. So while our East Coast beaches seem inviting on Sunday, please use extra caution if getting in the water. The threat for rip currents across Atlantic beaches will remain elevated through the remainder of the weekend.
Temperatures next few days will also be on the warmer side, with afternoon high temperatures running between 5-10 degrees warmer than the norm for this time of year. That means winter in South Florida will be going from Windy to Warm! And other than a few showers coming in on the breeze on Sunday, no significant rainfall is expected through the next 5 days.
As winds begin to back off, drier conditions will return to the forecast. We will see increasing sunshine through the middle of the upcoming work week while South Florida enjoys plenty of Sun through much of the week. Of course, this will allow temperatures to continue to reach the mid to lower 80s each afternoon through much of the week.
Looking ahead a weak front *tries* to reach South Florida by the end of the work week. This could re-introduce the chance for showers across our region….if it actually makes it. Right now the models aren’t looking all that promising. However, with a front nearby, the breeze will build once again turning breezy just in time for the next weekend. Looks like we will remain on the warm side of things until further notice.