Windy, then wetter

We’re having to settle for “more unsettled” weather this weekend. Wind speeds are stronger near the coast and gusty near the beaches. As a result, there are marine hazards to contend with. For boaters, a small craft advisory is in effect (with choppy to rough seas). Also, those heading to the beach may need to avoid swimming. There’s a growing risk of rip currents along Atlantic beaches.

As for rain potential, on Saturday we saw several rain bands crossing Miami-Dade county (less in Broward and the Keys, generally). This radar image from the late afternoon shows where most of the moisture was focused. It’s worth noting that a larger area of rain was crossing the Straits both in the afternoon and during the evening too.

The current weather map shows a stalled front cutting across Florida. Upper “high in the sky” steering winds are preventing the front from dropping into south Florida.

From Sunday through Monday, the boundary will actually lift back northward as a warm front. What does that mean for our local weather? Expect temperatures and humidity to rise as winds veer more out of the southeast (especially Monday). Rain bands should also be more separated and “not as wet” overall. Basically, we’ll be under dominant high pressure until the next front arrives on Wednesday morning.

Jumping into the midweek, there’s a cold front coming to Florida. This one will actually have a more southward push than its predecessor. However, even as it crosses south Florida on Wednesday, that won’t be enough to draw down any cool air! The boundary is likely to stall out over the Straits on Valentine’s Day (lots of clouds around). Then, it will fall apart with more warmth hanging around.

Finally, this is a look at future rain chances. The highest percentage is on Wednesday as the next front limps through the region. Ahead of the front (Tuesday) rain chances also look promising.