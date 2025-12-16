Happy Tuesday, December 16, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice start to the week. A weak front pushed through South Florida early Monday, bringing cooler weather with it in its wake. Unfortunately, it also brought plenty of cloud cover and very windy conditions on Monday. The wind direction immediately veered off the water, which brought moisture across South Florida on and off throughout the day. All of this kept afternoon high temperatures from even reaching the mid 70s for some. This morning South Florida already saw an improvement, as most of that moisture has exited the region and drier air has finally moved in.

Today South Florida can expect very comfortable temperatures. After a cool-ish start to the morning in the 60s, our afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the mid 70s. It will still be windy at times but conditions should not warrant a wind advisory today. With that said, wind gusts could reach up to 25 – 30 mph at times. One difference you will notice is that we are expecting fewer clouds in the forecast. This means brighter skies will finally shine on South Florida today. And other than a spotty shower, rain chances will be much lower than yesterday.

Looking ahead to the rest of the work week, South Florida will gradually warm. Lighter winds off the water will help bring milder ocean air in our direction. Afternoon high temperatures by the middle of the work week will once again reach the lower 80s. The second half of the work week does promise more warming as our wind pattern will be out of the south and southwest ahead of a weak front that will try to push through South Florida. And with a warm south to southwest wind in place, our afternoon high temperatures for many will likely reach the mid 80s to end the work week. Good news is that even though South Florida continues to warm all week long, rain chances will remain on the lower end through much of the week. The best chance of seeing isolated showers will be on Friday ahead of the front. If the above mentioned front does clear South Florida at the end of the week, it looks like our weekend temperatures may be knocked down a few more degrees, bringing them a little closer to average near 80°.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

