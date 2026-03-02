After some helpful recent rain (on Sunday) the focus is now on fewer showers as a weak front dissipates. We won’t get into deep drying, so occasional showers are still possible, but they won’t be significant as we witnessed Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a glance (below) at the Monday weather map as distant High Pressure takes over. There will be a building breeze, as winds strengthen off the Atlantic Ocean.

Upon advancing another day, into Tuesday, you probably encounter more showers. Scattered activity (additional rain bands) will likely get tugged along the ramping winds. Any of these future rain bands are likely to be “in and out” quickly due to the fast flow.

As the week continues, it’s simply a persistent pattern. The Atlantic High isn’t forecast to budge so we’ll have periods of gusty winds and showers, from time to time. Temperatures, meanwhile, will be steady. Daytime highs will peak in the lower 80’s with nights around 70-degrees.

