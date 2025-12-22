Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Your Christmas Week will start off on a windy note on Monday and Tuesday as a weak front pushes south of the area, with a strong area of high pressure building to the north. Expect sustained winds of 15 – 25 MPH off the Atlantic, with gusts as high as 35 MPH along the coast. Make sure to secure those Christmas decorations.

If you’re traveling for Christmas, weather looks great around the state, so don’t expect any issues locally this week. Nationally, I don’t see any major travel issues unless you’re flying to the Pacific Northwest.

Weather Christmas Day looks warm and dry across the South. If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, your only shot is in the Rockies as another storm moves through.

Locally, Christmas looks great with lots of sun and highs near 80. The only thing is Santa might prefer a frozen beverage over cookies to stay cool this year.