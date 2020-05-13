Windy & Rainy To End The Week

We are about 2 weeks away from the official start (June 1st) of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season and development could happen this weekend. It is not unusual for early season activity to take place. In fact, last year Subtropical Storm Andrea formed on May 21st in the Western Atlantic. It lasted less than 24 hours!
All models are suggesting that a spin of low pressure will develop near the Northwest Bahamas in the Western Atlantic on Saturday. That is why The National Hurricane Center is watching this area and giving it a high chance to form into a subtropical depression or storm no later than Sunday.
The Southern branch of the jet stream should keep this potential system away from the United States.
Regardless of development, windy and rainy setup possible for South Florida by the end of the week. Heavy rain potential could stick around through Saturday with rough marine and beach conditions.
Just how much rain will South Florida get? Depends on how close the low spins up.
Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7