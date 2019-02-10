Windy pattern has peaked

Our weekend was a bit unsettled across south Florida. While there wasn’t a lot of rain around, we did get our fair share of cloudiness. Here’s a look at downtown Miami as the sun was setting on Sunday.

Isolated showers, or just simply sprinkles, continued to push inland from the Atlantic. Many of these showers held together and were able to cross into the Gulf waters. The reason that the rain didn’t amount to very much was the fact that they moved so quickly. Strong winds from the east helped guide the showers before they could drop much more than one-tenth of an inch of rain, or even less. Wind speeds will be gradually be subsiding as we go through Monday.

Turning our attention to the big view, the national map shows several “active areas”. Disturbances are merging over the eastern third of the nation, but that’s not a focus for Florida. Our next weather-maker is a distant front that’s stretched out over the western states. The cold front is expected to cross the country and move into our state by Wednesday.

With the approach of this front, and more moisture arriving from the south on Tuesday, we’ll see a bump in rain chances. The potentially wettest time frame is likely to be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead, Thursday is Valentine’s Day and we’re hoping the weather cooperates for your plans. What’s most unclear is how far south the aforementioned front will get (midweek). We can say with confidence that temperatures won’t change, even with the expected passage of the boundary. However, if the front “stops short” of reaching the Straits and stalls over south Florida, it could be wetter than we’re forecasting at this point. Here’s the current preview for the holiday, though.