Windy & Not As Wet

Local Forecast

Conditions promise to be windy and not as wet as Saturday. However, deep moisture is still hanging around, so look for on and off rain showers. The highest rain chances (30-40%) will be for Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys. By Sunday night, the winds will start to improve and turn breezy between 15-20 mph. This will set the stage for a great start to the week, which marks the official start of Fall.

Another area of high pressure is forecast to build in from the North to draw in drier air and bring down the humidity Tuesday through Thursday. Overall, it will be nice with a seasonable feel. High temperatures will range in the upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 70’s.

Today in the Tropics

Tropical Storm Karen formed Sunday morning to the East of the Windward Islands. On the forecast track, Karen will move across the Windward Islands this afternoon, and emerge into the Southeastern Caribbean Sea tonight. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Little change in strength is expected in the next 48 hours.

A tropical Storm Warning was issued for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies as winds over 39 mph will reach the islands in this case during the next 12 hours.

Today through Wednesday:

Windward Islands could receive 3 to 6 inches of rain, isolated 8 inches.

Leeward Islands could receive 1 to 3 inches, isolated 5 inches.

Venezuela and Barbados about 1 to 3 inches.

These rains may cause flash flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for Bermuda, but Tropical Storm Jerry will be coming very close on Wednesday. They will continue to monitor the latest developments.

Tropical wave forecast to move off the West Coast of Africa late Sunday will moving through favorable conditions for a depression or storm to form quickly. The chance is up to a 90% through the next 48 hours.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7