As you voice your choice today on Election Day keep in mind that it will be mostly cloudy with strong winds out of the East driving an occasional downpour through tonight. Highs in the low to mid 80’s.

The reason for the strong winds is due to the strong pressure difference between high pressure to the North protecting South Florida and low pressure to the South associated with Rafael located in the Caribbean Sea. This will keep a strong onshore flow between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph through Wednesday.

Conditions will be more unsettled with bursts of rain moving in and out. The highest totals will be around the Florida Keys, but there will be plenty of clouds and a higher rain chance in the forecast. Models calling for 1 to 2 inches of rain.

By the end of the week, it will be drier as Rafael pulls away well into the Gulf of Mexico. However, the wind will likely stay strong through the weekend.

The probability of experiencing Tropical Storm-force winds (39+mph) is going up between a 30-50% for the middle to lower Florida Keys. That is why a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect. Stronger winds & heavier periods of rain expected Wednesday afternoon in the watch area. The watch is effect from West of the Channel 5 Bridge to Key West, including the Dry Tortugas. No direct hit is forecast from Rafael, but Tropical Storm conditions are possible in the Lower & Middle Florida Keys beginning late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

On the forecast track, Rafael is expected to move near Jamaica this morning, be near or over the Cayman Islands tonight, and be near or over western Cuba on Wednesday.

Here is a recap of the advisories in effect for South Florida:

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7