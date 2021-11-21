Rainy days are back and recent rain has been accompanied by gusty winds. On Saturday, coastal areas were under a “Wind Advisory” but the alert has since expired. The wet and unsettled conditions began last Thursday and have carried over into our weekend, all across south Florida. The good news is that there’s an end in sight, but it won’t happen as fast as many would like.

There are two main weather issues which are acting as “current culprits” for the unsettled pattern. First, there’s a huge supply of tropical moisture that’s trapped across the region. Second, a front has stalled directly over south Florida. Although the frontal boundary is weak (and showing signs of falling apart), it’s enough to trigger periods of rain including gusty downpours. Forecast models suggest the front fizzles by Sunday afternoon. Does that mean we can revert back to seasonal weather? Well, not quite yet. The next noticeable weather change doesn’t happen until we get a wind switch. That switch will allow for drier air to slide into the region. The drying is expected to follow an upcoming, cooling front that crosses south Florida late Monday. Expect some lingering periods of rain on both Sunday and Monday, ahead of this approaching front. Then, on Tuesday, the wait may be worth it! A pleasant pattern will be shaping up just in time for Thanksgiving preparations. Cooler nights and comfortable days will take over, making for a fine holiday forecast.

