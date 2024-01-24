It’s been a windy start to the week across south Florida, especially near coastal areas. Again, on Tuesday, many reporting stations had wind gusts in the 30 – 35 mph range. Since the flow is coming from the east, we’re getting the influence of the ocean air. Simply put, it’s without the chill we had over the weekend when air was arriving from the north. At the heart of our weather pattern is a sprawling area of High Pressure that’s now centered over the Atlantic, well positioned off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The position of the High will become increasingly important in the days ahead. As it continues to drift along (south and east) our wind speeds will finally get weaker. Looking ahead, the weekend position of the High will shift our winds out of the tropics, ushering additional warmth into the region. If you’re a fan of warm winter days, you’ll be happy with the upcoming weekend. Temperatures are forecast to jump into the middle 80’s with a decent amount of sunshine (especially Saturday). Then, as the weekend comes to a close, a Cold Front will be sagging south. It’s likely to cross south Florida from Sunday night through early Monday morning. At that time, you’ll notice the change in airmass and it’ll feel much cooler. Nighttime lows will dive into the 50’s while highs struggle to get past 70-degrees during the afternoons, early next week.

