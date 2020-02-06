Windy and then Wetter

As high pressure continues to slide East into the Western Atlantic Ocean and cold front pushes West into the Eastern half of the United States, winds will increase. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory starting at 1 pm Thursday afternoon through 10 pm in the evening. Winds could range for a few consecutive hours between 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Use caution while driving and secure outdoor objects that can be easily tossed around.

WIND ADVISORY for all of South #Florida starts at 1 pm this afternoon until 10 pm tonight. Winds will range between 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7LwpdShC9F — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 6, 2020

Computer models showing a strong line of storms capable of producing severe weather over North-Central Florida late tonight. Main hazards will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, hail and isolated tornadoes.

What can South Florida expect from this front? It will weaken as it moves Southward. Therefore, showers likely move through with isolated storms between 6-10 am. Skies gradually clear by the afternoon.

Forecast is now calling for cooler temperatures on Saturday morning. Lows could range in the upper 50’s for Broward and Miami-Dade. Low to mid 60’s for the Florida Keys. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 70’s. Looking drier too!

FRIDAY MORNING will be busy! Showers and isolated storms will move in between 6-10 am. Pack the rain gear and patience. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Y8IloEDn9I — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 6, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and stay tuned to your Storm Station!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7