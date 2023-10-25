The windy stretch continues, south Florida. It started back on Monday and has yet to peak. This means more days and nights with gusty conditions as winds arrive off the Atlantic (from the east-northeast). These strong winds have also been responsible for pulling-in a small amount of moisture from the ocean. Coastal areas, especially, have seen a few rain bands moving across the area. They don’t tend to cause any more than a nuisance since they move so quickly and don’t bring much accumulation.

Weather changes will be hard to come by, as long as strong high pressure stays north of Florida. If anything, the setup could ease into the weekend. Winds (although still onshore) may tend to subside Sunday. That would make a near week-long wind event for the region! At that point, high pressure will be centered off the southeast coast of the United States, in weaker fashion. We’ll also be watching for the possibility of deeper moisture spinning our way. At least one forecast model (the European) indicates wetter conditions for Sunday. That could include showers and thunderstorms as the sea breeze moves inland during the afternoon. At this point, though, the model is a bit of an outlier, so we won’t put too much stock in it yet.

There’s something else that needs monitoring into next week. It’s the approach of a fall front into Florida. The same boundary is likely to bring rain, then cooling, to most states along its path. Should it make it to southern areas of Florida, however, it probably won’t have much “punch” left. The weakening boundary could cross next Tuesday. That would make it a Halloween front bringing a slight chance for passing showers. Only very modest cooling is likely to follow the front. Stay tuned.

