Winds to build

Tuesday will get the prize for being the warmest day this week, although the week has only begun. Both Miami (shown here at sunset) and Ft. Lauderdale topped the day with temperatures reaching a high of 86-degrees.

As the sun was setting, the radar showed an increasing spark. Thunderstorms flared up as merging boundaries came together (both from the sea breeze in the east and from air rushing out of storms from the opposite direction, called “outflow boundaries”). Lightning struck a power substation in Ft. Lauderdale and thousands of residents were suddenly without power Tuesday evening.

The Wednesday weather map looks active (as well) but not because of thunderstorm activity.

As low pressure intensifies by the Bahamas, winds will increase from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday (and even a bit beyond).

The strong and gusty winds will especially be a factor near the coast, where “water woes” will continue the rest of the week. Hazardous seas will make for rough boating and rip currents will be a danger for swimmers.