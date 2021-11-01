Winds of change off the ocean will be driving a few showers here and there over the next couple of days. Temperatures will moderate as another cold front sags into Florida slowly. Therefore, Thursday night into Friday, expect scattered showers and isolated storms.
By the weekend, drier air will overspread South Florida and a secondary front will push the first front through the region. This one will clear the clouds and showers. Slight cooling trend once again in the afternoon and overnight hours expected.
Today in the Tropics
Wanda has weakened some, but re-strengthening is possible during the next 24-60 hours. Most of the showers and storms have been displaced to the Southeast due to wind shear nearby. Also, the track has shifted more East. However, the thinking remains the same. Wanda will not be a threat to land areas.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7