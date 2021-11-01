Winds of change off the ocean will be driving a few showers here and there over the next couple of days. Temperatures will moderate as another cold front sags into Florida slowly. Therefore, Thursday night into Friday, expect scattered showers and isolated storms.

By the weekend, drier air will overspread South Florida and a secondary front will push the first front through the region. This one will clear the clouds and showers. Slight cooling trend once again in the afternoon and overnight hours expected.

WINDS OF CHANGE- As high pressure continues to dominate. It will gradually shift into the Western Atlantic Ocean & winds forecast to veer off the ocean. Temps., humidity & moisture levels rise midweek. By Friday, another front approaches. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/kPQxDrkH5n — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 1, 2021

Today in the Tropics

Wanda has weakened some, but re-strengthening is possible during the next 24-60 hours. Most of the showers and storms have been displaced to the Southeast due to wind shear nearby. Also, the track has shifted more East. However, the thinking remains the same. Wanda will not be a threat to land areas.

MONDAY 11 AM ADVISORY & CONE- #Wanda is wandering across the North Atlantic West of the Azores. No threat to land. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/H3Mix0KKy7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 1, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7