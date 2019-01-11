Winds of Change

Winds turn off the ocean by the afternoon and that will help temperatures rebound to warmer values. It will also bring in some coastal clouds. Most models call for low rain chances through the weekend, but anytime we have a warm breeze out of the East we can’t rule out seeing spotty showers. On Sunday, winds will turn out of the South-Southwest ahead of our next front. However, this cold front will not bring significant impacts in terms of measurable rain and colder air. Once it arrives on Monday, it will be mostly dry with cool temperatures in the upper 50’s to wake up to on Tuesday.

Coastal clouds will start to move in later today and a shower or two may be possible. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/Xm3Xkda2kH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 11, 2019

Winds swing around out of the South-Southwest ahead of our next front on Sunday. Look for more warmth and humidity. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/hoXsJhv1gL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 11, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7