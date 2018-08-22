Winds of Change

Our weather pattern is changing and that means rain chances are going up. High pressure is moving away and taking with it the dry air that kept our conditions quiet on Tuesday. At the same time, a front is moving into North Florida helping winds to veer out of the South. That wind flow direction will draw up moisture from waves moving through the Caribbean. Most of the computer models are showing that we will see scattered to numerous storms from Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Have the rain gear on hand for a few days!

Front to the North and winds veering out of the South will draw up moisture to increase our rain chances. Stormy times tomorrow. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/WGNHt9hT7m — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 22, 2018

Tropical Update: Atlantic Basin is quiet. However, in the Central Pacific there is major Hurricane Lane. This will be the second major storm to pass within 350 miles of Hawaii since Hurricane John in 1994. Large swells and dangerous surf expected through Sunday. Rainfall accumulations are forecast to range between 15-20 inches with isolated amounts up 20 inches, which could lead to flash flooding and mudslides.

Major Hurricane Lane forecast to move very close or over the Hawaiian Island chain between Thursday into Saturday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/dKB8BzlPSa — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 22, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7