Winds Increase

South Florida look for quieter weather as a cold front moved through the area yesterday. It did manage to trigger severe storms around West Palm Beach and isolated downpours in Broward and Miami-Dade. However, models are showing it will stall just to the South, over the Florida Straits. High pressure is building in to the North, which will increase winds out of the East-Northeast. A few spotty fast-moving showers will be possible with temperatures in the afternoon ranging into the upper 70’s to low 80’s, which is not as warm as yesterday. In fact, Marathon in the Florida Keys set a new record at 92 degrees!

High pressure will slide to the East on Thursday and an onshore breeze returns. Look for conditions not to be as breezy, but marine hazards to continue with isolated coastal showers.

By Friday, the same front that crossed through inches closer to us and there could be more shower activity around with temperatures trending warmer each day into the weekend.

Next week, the pattern turns wetter.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7