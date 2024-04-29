The worst of the strong and gusty winds is over. On Sunday, the National Weather Service canceled the Wind Advisory that went into effect earlier in the weekend (on Saturday). Wind gusts were over 35 mph from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday. The main source of the windy stretch has been a large and still very distant High Pressure center. The high is finally weakening as it settles south, at this point in time. Still, it remains in command of our weather pattern as ocean air is flowing around the base of the high. This is a set up that sometimes leads to showers transported from the Atlantic. That’s what we’ve seen, over recent hours, with fast-moving rain bands along the breeze. A slight rain chance will continue through the first half of the week (just a 20% chance with minimal coverage). Of course, it’s rain that we haven’t seen much of this April! Meanwhile, temperatures will be steady and seasonable. Look for nights in the lower 70’s and daytime highs ranging from the lower to middle 80’s.

