South Florida is finally getting a break from the strong winds we’ve experienced over the past several days! However, coastal flooding remains a concern as King Tides continue.

A Calmer End to the Week

Thursday and Friday will bring lighter northeast winds, a mix of sun and clouds, and a few passing showers. Rain chances remain around 30%, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

King Tides Still Causing Problems

Despite improving weather conditions, moderate coastal flooding remains possible around high tide, especially in low-lying coastal neighborhoods.

A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through 8pm Friday for coastal Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Some roads could become flooded, so avoid driving through standing water.

A Coastal Flood Warning in effect for the Florida at least through Friday morning.

Halloween Weekend: Warm With Increasing Rain Chances

Halloween Saturday will be warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80’s. Showers and thunderstorms become more likely during the afternoon, especially inland and across Southwest Florida. Keep an eye on the radar if you’re heading out for trick-or-treating.

By Sunday and Monday, a more unsettled weather pattern develops, bringing scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

The good news? Conditions should begin drying out again by the middle of next week.

Stay with 7Weather for the latest forecast and coastal flooding updates!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7