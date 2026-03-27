South Florida stays warm today with a mix of sun and clouds, but we are going to see a few changes heading into the weekend. High pressure is still in control for now, keeping conditions mostly dry with just a few isolated showers possible especially along the East coast this morning and inland later today. Temperatures will climb into the low 80’s along the coast and mid 80’s inland.

As we head into Saturday, moisture begins to increase and rain chances go up. Expect more scattered showers during the afternoon, with an isolated storm possible.

The bigger change comes late Saturday into Sunday as a weak cold front moves in. This will bring gusty winds and a higher chance for periods of rain, especially along the East coast. Winds could gust over 30 mph at times, making for a breezy to windy day. With multiple rounds of showers, there’s also a chance for isolated area of street flooding.

Early next week, the front slowly moves away, but breezy conditions stick around with a few passing showers still possible. Temperatures will stay near seasonal levels, with highs around 80 along the coast and warmer inland.

Overall, enjoy the warmth today, but be ready for a windier, wetter pattern heading into the weekend.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7