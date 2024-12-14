We sure have had quite the stretch of dry weather in South Florida over the past several weeks.

To be exact, Miami has now gone 33 consecutive days without measurable rainfall — the longest since April 1999.

This dry streak likely ends within the next few days as isolated to scattered showers return to the forecast starting this weekend. Over the next 7 days, many locations can expect to receive at least an inch of much-needed rainfall.

A slight uptick in moisture is starting to move in from the southwest Atlantic Ocean, guided by the strong onshore wind, thus leading to the chance for showers.

Now by no means will it be a washout of a weekend or overly wet, but do expect to see times of sunshine, times of cloud cover and other times of these passing showers through the duration of this weekend.

As far as Saturday is concerned, the best chance for showers will be late in the day.

Otherwise, it will be a descent day with near-average highs in the upper 70s paired with that strong breeze.

Heading into next week, not much changes with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected through at least Wednesday as the moisture remains and fronts stay to our north.

It’s not until the end of the week when a front is forecast to come through. The strength of this front will determine how much drying and clearing we experience as we reach the weekend before Christmas!