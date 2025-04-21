Happy Monday, April 21, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend. South Florida weather once again showed off on Saturday and Sunday as we got to experience picture perfect weather once again keeping the streak of what has been a very nice month of April this year. High temperatures reached into the 80s but South Florida got to enjoy low humidity and plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. The mild morning temperatures continued this morning as all of South Florida once again started the day off in the 70s but still with quiet conditions across the region.

South Florida can expect another dry day as our nice spring weather continues across the area. High temperatures will once again reach into the mid 80s with a few more clouds returning to the forecast today while we remain rain-free. South Florida will still be breezy at times today but winds will not be as strong as in previous days. This will help keep things comfortable. Wind speeds could reach between 10 to 20 mph with the occasional gust up to 25 miles per hour.

Looking ahead, the upcoming work week brings similar conditions with one noticeable change through the first half of the work week. Wind speeds shouldn’t be as strong as they were over the weekend. It will still be breezy at times with a predominant wind out of the east through at least Wednesday. This might make it feel a bit warmer through the first half of the work week. The second half of the week will bring more noticeable changes as wind speeds ramp up again. An isolated or spotty shower will be possible late week as moisture slightly increases across the region. Even still, shower chances across South Florida will still remain on the lower end.

Have a wonderful week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

