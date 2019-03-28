Wind-related hazards

Bad beach and boating conditions are now with us. It’s due to low pressure that formed east of Florida, Wednesday afternoon. On the backside of the system, areas of rain are being pulled southward by the strengthening breeze.

Into Thursday, the low pressure center will hover over the northern Bahamas (only slowly drifting eastward). As high pressure expands from into Florida, wind speeds will get cranking throughout the day. Temperatures, although mild, will tend to feel cooler than actual readings because of the stiff winds coming out of the northeast.

How windy will it get? Gusts are likely to range between 30 and 40 miles per hour. The very strongest winds will remain offshore (and that’s where the National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for boaters). Looking ahead, Friday’s winds will gradually decrease as low pressure moves away. The actual wind direction will begin veering more out of the south by the weekend. Once that happens, the “current” rip current danger will ease significantly.

Here’s a look at the rain chances over the next 7 days. Any showers (including the chance for some heavy downpours) will be brief because of the fast motion of them by the wind. Then, following a mainly dry weekend, rain chances bump up again as a cold front approaches late Monday through Tuesday.