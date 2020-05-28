WIND PATTERN CHANGE

STREET FLOOD ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE UNTIL 12:15PM due to lingering flood waters.
It will seem drier for sure than in recent days. Winds have gone from South-Southwest to East-Southeast as high pressure gains control of our weather pattern from the Western Atlantic Ocean. That will make a huge difference in the afternoon!
This means a Summer-like pattern is settling in and we typically see an overnight/morning passing shower with the sea breezes meeting inland producing isolated storms that march towards Southwest Florida in the afternoon.
Steamy temperatures are expected. Lows in the upper 70’s to low 80’s. Highs in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.
Summer-like pattern should continue through Saturday with a 30-40% rain chance.
Sunday- early next week: Conditions could get breezy and wetter.
Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7