WIND DIRECTION IS EVERYTHING

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Friday was an interesting day in South Florida. All of last week we talked about a cold front that was set to arrive on Friday, leaving a risk of strong to severe storms across South Florida. Well the cold front actually DID get to us on Friday, however all of the moisture and energy associated with it was lost before it got to us. So while South Florida barely received any rain with this front, the wind direction ahead of the front veered out of the Southwest all day long. This allowed afternoon high temperatures to soar into the 90s across many spots in South Florida.

Talk about feeling that Miami heat!

Behind Friday’s cold front winds veered out of the East through the day on Saturday. This brought our usual ocean breeze back in the forecast, which helped moderate temperatures to near-seasonal through the afternoon. What a difference a change in wind direction makes for us.

High pressure has once again regained control of the weather pattern and much drier air has filtered in across Florida again, leaving for mostly sunny skies through the latter part of the weekend. So while significant rainfall is NOT expected the next few days, we can’t rule out an isolated shower from time to time. We can thank that warm ocean breeze for that.

As high pressure remains anchored near Florida while a cold front approaches our Sunshine State, wind speeds will also begin to increase by mid-week, turning breezy to windy by Wednesday! This will have a direct impact on the beach and boating conditions. Rip current risk will remain elevated through much of the work week.

All the while, temperatures each afternoon will remain near-seasonal through the first half of the work week while humidity levels continue to increase. Rain chances will remain isolated through the middle of the week until the cold front arrives. At that time we’ll see a much better rain (and possibly storm) chance by the end of the week and just in time for the start of the weekend!

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.