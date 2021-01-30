WIND CHANGE TRIGGERS WEEKEND WARMING TREND

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a great week and was able to enjoy the quick cool down South Florida endured on Friday. After days of temperatures in the 80s, our morning temperatures dropped into the 50s Friday morning and remained in the mid to lower 70s during the afternoon hours. And although this morning wasn’t AS cool as it was Friday, temperature still felt pleasant in the 50s and lower 60s.
While South Florida woke up to cool-ish temperatures today, temperatures will slowly rebound later today. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/52lKhMAkEN
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 30, 2021
Remember that high pressure system we talked about that had regained control of our weather pattern and was leaving us with a North wind? Well that same high-pressure system is beginning to move farther east and will eventually move offshore. This will cause our winds to continue to veer out of the East to Northeast throughout the day today. This ‘change’ in wind pattern, is what will help trigger the warming trend South Florida will undergo this weekend.
As high pressure moves East into the Atlantic, our winds will continue to veer out of the East today and out of the South/Southeast on Sunday. This is what will trigger a warming trend across SoFla this weekend. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/wJcAZyqSBF
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 30, 2021
But before it gets too warm around here, South Florida has one more comfortable day to enjoy. And that day is today! We will still enjoy low humidity while our afternoon high temperatures remain in the mid 70s today. With an onshore flow back in place, (an East to Northeast wind), we will see clouds moving across our area from time to time. But the good news is these will all be fair weather clouds so rain will not be an issue in the forecast today. However, keep in mind that the breeze will begin to build once again today so beach and boating conditions might not be the best, especially offshore.
A mild but comfortable afternoon for South Florida today. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/nhgsXnPXx6
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 30, 2021
The big change comes during the latter part of the weekend, with a warming trend continuing across South Florida. As high pressure moves farther east into the Atlantic, our wind pattern will shift once again, bringing Southerly winds back to the forecast. This will not only warm our temperatures into the upper 70s Sunday afternoon but it will also help channel in a bit more humidity as compared to Friday and what we’re expecting today. And with a wind out of the South and Southeast, a spotty shower or two cannot be ruled out during the day on Sunday.
This weekend starts off rather nice with comfortable temperatures this afternoon. Sunday's temperatures will be a touch warmer, winds will be breezy and some South Florida spots could see a spotty shower or two. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/wQrsE8XQAm
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 30, 2021
The front finally comes through South Florida on Monday, which could also trigger a few isolated showers across our area. Behind the front, South Florida will once again experience cooling but this time our temperatures will tumble EVEN MORE than they did today. On Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, some South Florida spots might even be waking up in the 40s while our afternoon high temperatures struggle to even hit that 70° mark once again! The rest of the work week remains calm and quiet with temperature slowly beginning to rebound by the end of the week, along with a building East to Northeast breeze once again. So if you like it cool, then you will enjoy the next few days but it will be short-lived as our temperatures continue to warm by the end of the weekend.
South Florida's extended calls for a warming trend until a cold front on Monday brings much cooler & drier conditions. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/c3fzKskBxI
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 30, 2021
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.