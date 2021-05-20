Wind Advisory & Tropics Update

Strong onshore winds between 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph can easily toss around unsecured objects, make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles and rough marine conditions. That is why a Wind Advisory for all areas East of I-95 and US 1 in Broward and Miami-Dade will run through 8 pm tonight.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for coastal Broward & Miami-Dade, for areas east of I-95/US-1 through 8 P.M. E winds from 20 to 25 mph and gusting up to 35 mph will be possible. Secure outdoor objects & use extra caution when driving, especially if operating high-profile vehicles. pic.twitter.com/hoVRKBhcGX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 20, 2021

The wind, clouds and a few quick-moving showers should keep temperatures mild through Saturday. By the weekend, winds will subside gradually and improving conditions across South Florida local waters. Most models are also suggesting drier air moving in and bringing down our rain chances.

WINDY & MILD AHEAD: Today, expect windy conditions with below average temperatures and quick spotty showers. Tomorrow & Saturday, a drier air mass moves in, leaving us with sunny skies as winds stay breezy but begin to weaken a little more each day. #flwx pic.twitter.com/XNpqUqH29a — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 20, 2021

Today in the Tropics

Will we see an early season storm? Computer models are hinting that it may be the case and The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure that has formed about 600 miles to the East-Southeast of Bermuda. As it moves to the West-Southwest over warmer waters on Friday, it could become a short-lived Subtropical Storm. If it gets a name, it will be Ana. Most models suggest it that it will move out toward the North-Northeast on Monday where conditions are hostile. They are giving it a high chance of forming during the next 5 days.

THURSDAY 2AM UPDATE- Non-tropical low pressure has formed about 600 miles E/SE of Bermuda. It is expected to develop gale-force winds later today & forecast to move W/SW over warmer waters on Friday. High chance to become a short-lived subtropical system. pic.twitter.com/iuRgNOlOa5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 20, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7