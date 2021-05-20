Wind Advisory & Tropics Update

Strong onshore winds between 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph can easily toss around unsecured objects, make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles and rough marine conditions. That is why a Wind Advisory for all areas East of I-95 and US 1 in Broward and Miami-Dade will run through 8 pm tonight.

The wind, clouds and a few quick-moving showers should keep temperatures mild through Saturday. By the weekend, winds will subside gradually and improving conditions across South Florida local waters. Most models are also suggesting drier air moving in and bringing down our rain chances.

Today in the Tropics 

Will we see an early season storm? Computer models are hinting that it may be the case and The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure that has formed about 600 miles to the East-Southeast of Bermuda. As it moves to the West-Southwest over warmer waters on Friday, it could become a short-lived Subtropical Storm. If it gets a name, it will be Ana. Most models suggest it that it will move out toward the North-Northeast on Monday where conditions are hostile. They are giving it a high chance of forming during the next 5 days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

