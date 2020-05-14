Wind Advisory & Tropical Rains

Wind Advisory in effect through 8 am Friday. Make sure to secure outdoor objects that can be easily tossed around and if you drive a high profile vehicle, keep both hands on the steering wheel.

WIND ADVISORY: In effect from 8 a.m. today until 8 a.m. tomorrow for wind gusts in excess of 35 mph. Secure loose outdoor objects and use extra caution driving, especially high-profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. pic.twitter.com/ND7Efyrwv9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 14, 2020

Scattered showers and isolated storms developing across the entire Florida Keys island chain and spreading slowly North. Southern Miami-Dade already seeing steady rain.

Rainy season will start with a bang on Friday (May 15th) as widespread rains expected in South Florida. A front is lifting North will be responsible for the tropical rains and strong winds through the first half of the weekend.

Along the front an area of low pressure could develop into the seasons first depression or storm, but once it moves near the Bahamas. High chance forming this weekend. Stay tuned…

An area of low pressure is expected to form this weekend that has a chance of developing into a subtropical depression or storm near or just N of the Bahamas. It has a 70% chance of developing within the next 5 days, and will move NE – away from the U.S. pic.twitter.com/caQrHT6w9m — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 14, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7