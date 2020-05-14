Wind Advisory & Tropical Rains

Wind Advisory in effect through 8 am Friday. Make sure to secure outdoor objects that can be easily tossed around and if you drive a high profile vehicle, keep both hands on the steering wheel.
Scattered showers and isolated storms developing across the entire Florida Keys island chain and spreading slowly North. Southern Miami-Dade already seeing steady rain.
Rainy season will start with a bang on Friday (May 15th) as widespread rains expected in South Florida. A front is lifting North will be responsible for the tropical rains and strong winds through the first half of the weekend.
Along the front an area of low pressure could develop into the seasons first depression or storm, but once it moves near the Bahamas. High chance forming this weekend. Stay tuned…
Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7