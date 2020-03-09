WIND ADVISORY & SUPER WORM MOON

WIND ADVISORY through 8pm for Broward and Miami-Dade. Forecast calls for strong winds most of the week. Hopefully calming down by Thursday.

Small chance of seeing a brief shower or two this week with temperatures warming up each day.

SUPER WORM MOON tonight:

We have a full moon happening today. It will also be a Super Moon & first of three in 2020. This Super Moon is known as the SUPER WORM MOON referring to earthworms emerging from the ground & a sign Spring is around the corner. You can view it at sunset 7:27 pm.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7