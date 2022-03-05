Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week! Our weather was picture perfect all week although it was a bit on the warm side. Our afternoon temperatures reached the 80s each day while our overnight temperatures remained on the mild side. This morning was no different as far as temperatures were concerned. However, we started the day off with a few showers and winds were already sustained between 15-20mph. Because of the strong winds we are expecting today, a wind advisory was issued for Coastal Miami-Dade and Coastal Broward until 7pm.

This weekend will keep the warm streak alive with afternoon high temperatures reaching into the lower 80s both days. While quick-moving isolated showers can’t be ruled out, rain chances should remain on the lower end, especially during the afternoon hours. Many will likely head to the beach due to the warmth but it may not be the best weekend for swimming in the ocean due to the strong East winds in the forecast. The rip current risk across our beaches will remain elevated this weekend as marine conditions continue to deteriorate due to the strong winds.

The warm-up continues as we head into next week. Winds will veer a bit more out of the southeast to start the week. This will trigger a warming trend across South Florida. A spotty shower is possible from time to time although rain chances will once again remain low until the end of the work week where more moisture is expected to move into our area. Afternoon high temperatures by midweek could possibly reach the mid 80s, keeping the warm streak alive at least for another week.

Have a safe weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

