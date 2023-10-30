The windy streak is coming to a close temporarily and there is uncertainty in the forecast on how much rain we will get on Tuesday.

High pressure is weakening to our North, while low pressure (Invest 96L) is getting closer to the Bahamas. NHC development chance is going down on this low. Some of it’s moisture could wrap around our way, but winds by Tuesday should veer more out of the North. Therefore, the forecast looks tricky for Halloween on whether or not we get a few showers or most of it stays offshore.

By Wednesday, weak front crosses with little to no cooling. Maybe a 5-degree drop, so for some it may feel cooler. Also, winds build again and turn gusty.

Tropics:

1. Low pressure (Invest 96L) in the SW Atlantic located a few hundred miles E/NE of the Central Bahamas continues to produce an area of gale-force winds on the NE side. However, storm activity remains disorganized and it’s moving into an area of strong wind shear that should limit development. It only has a small window of opportunity to form between through midweek.

2. Disturbance in the Eastern Caribbean Sea is expected to move Westward during the next several days and conditions seem favorable for gradual development to happen. A Tropical Depression could form late this week when it reaches the Central or SW Caribbean Seas. NHC giving it a medium chance to form.

Vivian Gonzalez