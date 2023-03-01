For many locations across south Florida, Tuesday afternoon was the hottest we’ve been so far in 2023! Miami and Ft. Lauderdale both soared to 88-degrees (and Miami was just one degree away from the hottest reading ever recorded in February). Of course, we’ve been running above average for a couple of weeks in the persistently pattern. On Tuesday the hot weather was enhanced by a southwest wind flow that allowed for “dry heat” to build. Luckily, we didn’t have to contend with the humidity, it was low.

As we move into Wednesday and Thursday, winds will switch out of the southeast. That will mean some ocean influence, the return of an onshore pattern and temperatures that will notch back a couple degrees. While still unseasonably warm, it won’t be quite as hot. Strong sunshine will remain with us and beautifully dry weather will be the focus as March begins.

If you’re ready for some more noticeable weather changes, hang on. Once Friday and the weekend rolls in, we’ll finally see the huge High Pressure system break down. Initially, that will bring us some gusty winds (Friday) as the high drifts east of the Bahamas. More clouds will mix in. By Saturday and Sunday (even as we endure another surge of hot air) there will be an approaching frontal boundary. The front will slide into Florida and slowly sag southward over the weekend. Some slight cooling will follow, mainly into northern and central areas of the state before the front weakens. South Florida, it appears, will see the front pass by, Sunday afternoon, with only minor cooling. Most likely, we’ll see temperatures come down between 5 and 7 degrees. There will also be an opportunity to pick up a rain shower or two. Since we’ve had such dry conditions, any of these isolated showers should be welcomed as we start next week.

