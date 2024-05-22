The heat has backed-down (slightly) but that doesn’t make for better weather. Instead, storms were stirring Tuesday afternoon. Instead of the focus being on Broward County, or even the Florida Keys, this time the target was squarely over Miami-Dade. Rounds of heavy downpours even caused a flooding risk along area streets. The combination of ample moisture, active sea breezes, and light steering winds allowed rain to pile up across the Miami metro areas. Several places picked up rain amounts of 2-inches or higher. Gusty storms also included instances of hail. Near Kendall, during the mid afternoon, there was even confirmation of hail reaching the size of ping pong balls! Hail, such as this, only happens when there’s a cold pocket of air that’s high-in-our sky. The instability aided in its development and it happened on the heels of several reports (of hail) in recent days over Broward County.

If you’re wondering whether conditions will settle down ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend, the answer is yes. Still, we’ll need to wait a couple more days before “better drying” arrives. For Wednesday and Thursday, there will still be enough lingering moisture to work with sea breezes and spark periods of rain. Showers and storms will be scattered, though, and chances will hover around 30% favoring inland areas. Then, by Friday, a wedge of drier air is forecast to move into south Florida. With that happening, strong and more frequent sunshine will make it feel hotter. Humidity will also be on the rise with winds turning out of the south. It will actually be near-ideal weather for heading to the beach! The Holiday Weekend will continue to feature more hot highs heading into the lower and middle 90’s. If you have outdoor plans, you’ll want to watch for some isolated showers, at least. Unlike many other times around Memorial Day, though, it won’t be a wash-out!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.