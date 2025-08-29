Rain chances are on the rise as tropical moisture gets trapped across Florida while a stalled front slowly sinks farther south. As of Friday afternoon, the front remains over the Gulf Coast and northern Florida, but it will continue to get closer to South Florida over the course of the next few days.

Steering winds will also be out of the west through much of next week, which will help direct the afternoon storms toward Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

For the rest of our Friday, expect scattered to numerous showers and storms, with the highest risk being during the 3PM-9PM time frame. Isolated strong storms and flooding will be possible in spots.

Then heading into the Labor Day weekend, those rain chances will ramp up some more, reaching the 70-80% range. If there is some bit of good news, it’s that the morning hours overall should generally be nice with sunshine and relatively dry conditions on Saturday and Sunday at least. Monday does seem like storms will be possible at anytime of the day, even early on, however.

Therefore, the highest odds for wet weather throughout this weekend will be each afternoon before generally tapering off for the evening. Before those storms move in, highs will mainly top off into the low 90s.

That means that for those attending the University of Miami-Notre Dame game Sunday evening at Hard Rock Stadium, rain is more likely than not for the afternoon tailgates but it should improve at around kickoff.

Flooding will remain a concern all weekend long with a widespread 2-4 inches forecast. Some communities could receive 6-10+ inches, however, depending on how the heavy thunderstorms evolve.

Looking ahead to next week, the pattern won’t change too much with the moisture and front remaining across the area, keeping storm chances elevated.

Tropical update

A tropical wave is forecast to move off from Africa on Sunday, and it has a low, 30% formation chance next week as it travels westward over the Atlantic Ocean. Otherwise, the tropics are quiet at this time!