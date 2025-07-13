A slow-moving disturbance will make a cross over Florida from the Atlantic toward the Gulf early this week, leading to widespread rain and storms and the potential for flooding. In South Florida, the greatest potential for heavy rainfall and stormy conditions will be Monday into Tuesday.

This disturbance is also being monitored for potential tropical development once it moves west and away from Florida over the Gulf waters this week. Therefore, while there are no tropical concerns for us in Florida, we will still be dealing with the rain impacts from this potential, developing system.

On our Sunday, it will be fairly similar as what we saw on Saturday. That involves steamy morning sunshine and mostly dry conditions followed by pop-up showers and storms that will be scattered in nature during the afternoon hours.

Also like Saturday, isolated instances of severe weather containing damaging winds and hail and flooding will be possible.

High temperatures will be quite hot, reaching the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures around 100-105F this Sunday.

Now on Monday, we likely start off dry with some sunshine and quickly warmer temperatures before widespread storms develop during the afternoon hours.

Several inches of rain could and likely will fall on Monday, so there is an elevated flood threat. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the region under a Level 2 of 4, Slight Risk for excessive rainfall.

That risk continues on Tuesday as the mid-level weather disturbance remains nearby. Perhaps there will be a slight decrease in activity but scattered to numerous showers and storms are still expected.

Between now and Wednesday, a widespread 2-5 inches of rainfall is forecast for South Florida.

It’s not until the second half of the week when our typical summertime pattern of the onshore breeze regime returns, leading to fewer showers and storms and a lot more dry time.