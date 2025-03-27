Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice week so far. After Tuesday’s stormy afternoon, South Florida enjoyed picture perfect conditions yesterday. A northeast wind returned to the forecast during the second half of the day yesterday and, with it, brought slightly drier air and nicer conditions for all to enjoy. And even though a front earlier in the week was unsuccessful in pushing through South Florida this week, another front is now attempting the same and looks like it will push through (although no dip in degrees is to be expected). At least we got to enjoy nice conditions after all of those storms we experienced. This morning, our wind pattern was off the water once again (out of the northeast) so temperatures were a little warmer than yesterday morning (thanks to a Northwest wind). Most of us started the day off in the 70s.

Today South Florida will undergo some changes to the forecast. A weak front will push through South Florida (likely unnoticed). Behind it, an area of high pressure will build into the region and keep our wind pattern out of the northeast throughout the day. The breeze will continue to build as the day goes on and it will turn breezy at times for South Florida. Slightly drier air will begin to move in again and we will enjoy very comfortable conditions throughout the day as our high temperatures return to typical values in the lower 80s. And while a spotty shower cannot be ruled out, most of South Florida should remain dry today. One thing worth noting is that starting today, our East coast beaches will have a high risk of rip currents and that threat will remain high through the upcoming weekend.

The upcoming days will bring more changes to the forecast. Today’s building breeze will continue to pick up speed as we go about into Friday. Windy conditions will return to South Florida to round out the work week with wind gusts between 30 to 35 mph. Because of the stronger breeze, our afternoon high temperatures won’t be as warm as earlier in the week and should remain near average in the lower 80s. Other than a brief stray shower, Friday should also remain mainly dry. The start of the weekend also starts off on the windy side as strong wind gusts are to be expected again on Saturday. This time, a few quick moving isolated showers will be possible to start the weekend with a better chance late in the day. A bit more moisture begins to move into the area by Sunday, which could increase our rain chances to end the weekend. South Florida will also begin to warm once again for the final days of March and it looks like the first few days of April will start off just as warm in the mid 80s each afternoon.

Have a wonderful afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

