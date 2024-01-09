A Wind Advisory is currently in effect for all of south Florida until Tuesday at 7 pm. As the wind speeds intensify, on Tuesday, we could see gusts as high as 45 mph. That will lead to multiple impacts especially near and offshore. Marine threats include a Gale Warning and Small Craft Advisory, High Surf Advisory, and Dangerous Rip Currents. In short, it will not be a good day to spend on local waters. Over land, those stronger winds could also be problematic. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result. If possible, secure any loose objects in your yard and consider moving them inside, if possible.

The winds won’t be a big factor for very long. In fact, by Wednesday High Pressure moves closer to us and speeds will settle back, dramatically. What about the rain potential? The latest forecast simply calls for a narrowing line of showers (with isolated storms possible) crossing south Florida late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Forecast models are even suggesting a narrowing push of rain which would limit the output and length of time with any wet weather. Most of Wednesday just involves lingering clouds, mild temperatures, and that decreasing breeze. Highs will be in the middle 70’s (comfortable) which is seasonable for this time of year.

Looking ahead in the longer range, another “Florida Front” is slated to arrive on Saturday. Ahead of it we’ll feel the warmth, especially Friday, with highs in the lower 80’s. As the weekend begins, the close proximity of that front will mean more gloomy skies and the chance for scattered-type rain showers.

