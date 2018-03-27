Whipping winds will sweep through South Florida on Tuesday as a weak front clears the area. As the front fizzles, isolated showers are also in the forecast.

Expect whipping winds across South Florida today with isolated morning showers. Looks to be drier this afternoon as we remain windy @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pnqhhoZTv0 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) March 27, 2018

These winds will also rough up the surf and seas through Wednesday morning. There is a high risk of rip currents and Small Craft Advisory in place for our local waters.

Not the best day for boating! A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for our local waters. Biscayne Bay will be choppy, very rough coastal waters in The Keys and seas building up to 9 feet @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/00DSydpI7E — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) March 27, 2018

The red flags are out! Strong onshore winds creating a high risk of rip currents at local beaches today @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/IXSmuYINrQ — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) March 27, 2018

High pressure will dominate South Florida’s weather pattern to close out the work week. Expect mild mornings in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s with daytime highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Models suggest another cold front will approach the area this weekend. This one doesn’t look to bring us a cool down. Just a better chance of showers on Saturday and Easter Sunday.

