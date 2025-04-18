The breeze has started to ramp up this Friday and will continue to do so some more over the weekend as a large and strong, sprawling area of high pressure takes control of our weather pattern over the western Atlantic Ocean.

Winds will likely be the strongest on Saturday with sustained readings near 25 mph in some spots before gradually tapering down early next week.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature strong gusts, however, up to 35 mph at times.

This will lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions with a high rip current risk at the east coast beaches.

Besides the breeze, it will be a very nice weekend with likely dry conditions and warm but near-typical temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and lows will be in the mid 70s. This will make for great Easter egg hunt conditions Sunday!

Beyond the weekend, not much really changes. A dome of high pressure parked over Florida over the weekend will weaken and depart somewhat but will still keep rain chances low and temperatures warm next week too.