June, in south Florida, usually means rain (and often, plenty of it). The fact that we’ve had little-to-no rain for about 2 weeks is rather rare. The hindered development started from an encounter with Saharan Dust. That dust has since diminished but the drying effect of High Pressure has brought us the same basic result. This “nearby high” is broad and deep-layered. So, it’s suppressing most rain activity other than tiny isolated showers that could manage to wander in from the ocean.

Southeast Florida is also getting the benefit from onshore winds. This flow helps provide a little relief from the heat this time of year. A stronger breeze can be expected near the coast (less noticeable inland). The main issue involving this pattern is resulting Rip Currents along Atlantic beaches. The risk is a moderate threat which may be enough of a deterrent to keep swimmers on the sand. Speaking of the beach, sunshine will be more consistent and stronger during the afternoon hours. In the morning, though, we’ll have patchy clouds as the Sea Breeze forms and slowly pushes inland.

Finally, we’re quickly approaching the summer solstice. This marks the official start of the summer season. It takes place this Friday, June 20, at 10:42 pm and known as the longest day in terms of daylight. Here’s something that may come as a surprise: You might think that since it’s summer, the Earth is closest to the sun. It’s actually the opposite. This time of year, the Earth is farthest away from the sun.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.