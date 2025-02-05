Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has enjoyed the first few days of February. South Florida noticed a big change as slightly drier air began to move into the region. This caused above average temperatures to feel comfortable as we reached into the lower 80s once again on Tuesday afternoon. Mild temperatures this morning felt bearable because it was not as muggy as earlier in the week. And while there were areas of patchy fog across interior sections of South Florida, only some of our far western suburbs of Miami Dade and Broward experienced reduced visibility. The rest of us enjoyed nice conditions this morning with just a few clouds and rain-free conditions.

Today South Florida can expect a picture perfect [yet warm] winter day as our high temperatures reached into the lower 80s once again. Slightly drier air has moved in and an area of high-pressure has taken control of our weather pattern once again, which means rain chances will remain near zero for much of the day. Plenty of sunshine returns to the forecast today together with a light onshore wind. If these temperatures are too warm for you and you would like to hit the beach, it looks like perfect conditions for that!

No major change for South Florida through the rest of the week. We will be looking for cooling temperatures but it looks like the winter warmth sticks around. So if you like the cooler weather then this week may not be for you as above average temperatures stick around throughout the week. High temperatures each day will reach the lower 80s but slightly drier air and a refreshing beach breeze through the second half of the work week will leave for a few nice afternoons this week. Heading into the all important Super Bowl weekend, a little more moisture returns to the forecast. This will bring back the chance for spotty showers and it will feel a bit more muggy across South Florida, especially late weekend into early next week.

